Check your tickets: 3 winning lottery tickets sold in Manitoba
If you recently bought a lottery ticket in Manitoba, check your numbers.
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said in a news release three tickets sold in Manitoba were picked in Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws over the weekend.
The company said a $1 million ticket was purchased somewhere in Winnipeg with the numbers matching 7, 12, 15, 21, 22, 30, and 41 as one of 21 MaxMillions prizes drawn on Friday.
Meanwhile, a ticket bought in Winnipeg which matched the selection 36955621-01 took home one of the 40 Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw prizes worth $25,000, which was drawn on Saturday.
Another ticket, which the corporation said was bought somewhere outside Winnipeg, won another $25,000 SuperDraw. The ticket matched the selection 37374441-01.
According to WCLC, the winners have yet to claim their prizes. They can do so by contacting 1-800-665-3313 or using the Lotto Spot App.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alleged gang member driving from U.S. arrested at Canadian border after making wrong turn
An alleged gang member coming from the United States was arrested at the Canadian border after reportedly making a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge border crossing.
Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold
Canada Post says it's waiting for a response from the union representing some 55,000 striking workers after it offered a new framework for negotiations over the weekend.
Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after 'alarming blood test,' attorney says
Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized Monday following an 'alarming blood test,' his attorney said, less than a week after he filed a legal claim alleging substandard medical care at New York City's notorious jail complex.
AC/DC announces North American stadium tour, Vancouver lone Canadian stop
Big news for AC/DC fans as the heavy metal bigwigs announced Monday they will hit the road next spring. But as of now, there’s only one Canadian show on the docket.
Wind chills of -50, snowfall of up to 50 cm: Canada's weather forecast
As the second day of December unfolds, Canadians from coast to coast are experiencing a range of wintry conditions. Here's what's happening in different parts of the country.
After multiple data breaches, Yahoo settled a class-action lawsuit. The deadline to file compensation claims is approaching
Yahoo and Rogers customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement.
Regina
-
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
-
Blockbuster WHL trade sees Warriors move captain Brayden Yager to Hurricanes
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) Moose Jaw Warriors traded captain Brayden Yager to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday.
-
Saskatchewan farmers voice concerns as U.S. tariff talks heat up
The looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. is causing turmoil for Saskatchewan farmers, according to the Agricultural Producers’ Association of Saskatchewan (APAS).
Saskatoon
-
Family of Sask. man who died following a violent arrest still pushing for answers
Friends and family of Boden Umpherville may be closer to finding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Saskatchewan farmers voice concerns as U.S. tariff talks heat up
The looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. is causing turmoil for Saskatchewan farmers, according to the Agricultural Producers’ Association of Saskatchewan (APAS).
-
'The best start': Saskatoon begins 2025 budget talks with proposed cut to property taxes
In an unusual twist, the latest City of Saskatoon budget deliberations began with positive financial news.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
A Leduc RCMP officer has been charged in connection with sexual assaults that happened two years ago.
-
Alberta reannounces plans to reduce the number of photo radar sites in the province
Alberta reannounced plans to reduce photo radar sites in the province on Monday.
-
Northern Alta. house explosion likely caused by gas leak: RCMP
Northern Alberta Mounties are investigating a house explosion in Swan Hills early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Yellowknife man charged in connection with fatal assault outside Calgary hookah lounge
A 46-year-old man from Yellowknife, N.W.T., has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal attack outside the Portico Lounge three months ago.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved murders of 2024
Less than half of the homicides in Calgary this year remain unsolved.
-
Apartment in downtown Calgary highrise significantly damaged in fire
Calgary fire crews are investigating a blaze that significantly damaged an apartment in a downtown highrise on Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster tenders resignation after 7 years
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster is stepping down. Verster tendered his resignation on Monday in order to take a new position and will leave his role as CEO of the provincial transit agency as early as Dec. 16.
-
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
-
Ontario dad removes hockey rink at heart of neighbour dispute
A Markham dad who drew the ire of neighbours and the city after installing a hockey rink in his backyard says the rink has now been taken down.
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
Multiple elements contributed to fatal Chinook helicopter crash in Ottawa River, investigation concludes
The investigation into a Chinook helicopter crash near Petawawa, Ont. that killed two military pilots concludes an 'unperceived acceleration' and environmental conditions were "significant contributors" to the crash in the Ottawa River.
-
City of Ottawa's auditor general finds kickback scheme involving city employee and local landlords
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found that a city employee was engaged in a kickback scheme with a group of four local landlords, collecting thousands of dollars in payments in exchange for more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the city.
Montreal
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
Montreal's Metro will have extended service hours on New Year’s Eve
To help Montrealers celebrate the holidays safely, the Metro will run later than usual on New Year’s Eve.
-
Montreal homeless encampment dismantled to move '50 metres farther'
Yellow bulldozers, police officers and workers in orange vests dismantled a homeless encampment along Notre-Dame Street East in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Atlantic
-
Man dead, another injured after suspicious New Brunswick house fire
One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.
-
Memorial planned on Dec. 11 for homeless man who died in Windsor, N.S.
A Nova Scotia support agency for homeless people is holding a memorial service on Dec. 11 for a man found dead last week at the site of an ice fishing tent where he lived in Windsor, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
Vancouver
-
Knife-wielding man arrested following incident in Richmond, B.C.
A man who allegedly threatened the public with a weapon and chased a woman in Richmond, B.C., has been arrested.
-
‘A piece of our hearts missing:’ B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
-
Moustache Miler running fundraiser raises over $16K for Movember
Vancouver’s Moustache Miler raised over $6,000 this weekend as runners pounded the pavement for men’s mental health charity Movember.
Vancouver Island
-
‘A piece of our hearts missing:’ B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
-
Fraudulent B.C. crypto platform fined $18.4M by securities regulator
The British Columbia Securities Commission has fined a cryptocurrency trading platform and its director more than $18 million after finding the company lied to its customers by diverting nearly $13 million of their investments into gambling websites and personal accounts.
-
Canada Post strike costs small businesses $76 million per day, association says
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the dispute has cost small-and-medium-sized businesses more than three quarters of $1 billion.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
N.L.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
Northern Ontario
-
Transport trucks collide head-on near Hearst, Ont.
One transport truck driver was seriously injured Saturday when two commercial motor vehicles collided head-on on Highway 11
-
Northwestern Ontario community fined for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
-
One injured in Energy Court encampment fire Sunday in Sudbury
One person was taken to hospital Sunday evening in Sudbury when propane canisters exploded after someone tried to light a cigarette in an encampment in Greater Sudbury.
Barrie
-
Health experts provide safety tips amid Gravenhurst State of Emergency
Health officials urge residents to take extra precautions following the State of Emergency declared in Gravenhurst.
-
New bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie opens to traffic
The Sunnidale Road bridge replacement is complete, with the road opening to traffic Monday.
-
Highway 11 lanes reopen after snowstorm blasted the region, stranding motorists
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shoveling, Muskoka residents have been faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall.
Kitchener
-
Experts surprised by rising number of walking pneumonia cases
Experts say a rise in respiratory illness is expected as the temperature drops, but this year, they’re seeing a surprising number of walking pneumonia cases in younger people.
-
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
-
First dose of winter hits Waterloo Region
Mother Nature has given Waterloo Region its first dose of snow, just in time for December, and even more could be coming our way.
London
-
Startling admission by defence at bush bash shooting trial
As the lengthy bush bash shooting trial resumed this week, the day started with a stunning admission from defence lawyer Ricardo Golec, who represents the accused in this case, 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra.
-
'Snow streamer' moves across the region with snow squall warning still in effect
A snowsquall warning is in effect for southern Ontario with more snow on the way.
-
'We had nothing to give': Sarnia food banks struggle to meet demands as food banks across province face increased pressures
According to a new report by Feed Ontario, Ontario’s largest collective of hunger relief organizations, food banks across the province are cutting services as demand outpaces resources.