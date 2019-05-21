

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





Thousands of fans left Bell-MTS Place en masse Tuesday night after learning Cher’s scheduled performance had been cancelled.

More than an hour after the opening performances had finished, an announcement was made to the audience that Cher had fallen ill and would not be taking the stage.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, concert promoter Live Nation said Cher was unable to perform due to a “sudden short term illness” and that the concert would be postponed.

Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets and to not delete e-tickets from their phones.

Live Nation said tickets will be honoured once a rescheduled date is confirmed.

According to True North Sports and Entertainment, approximately 10,000 people were in attendance Tuesday night.