Chicago Blackhawks select Connor Bedard first overall at NHL draft
Connor Bedard -- officially -- is a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.
The team did the expected Wednesday night, selecting the 17-year-old phenom with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft.
Bedard heading to the Windy City had been all but assured after Chicago jumped two spots to win May's draft lottery.
"It still doesn't feel real, to be honest," he said. "It's so crazy."
The five-foot-10, 185-pound centre with a bullet shot and awe-inspiring skill tore up the Western Hockey League with 143 points in 57 games for the Regina Pats in 2022-23.
Bedard also led Canada to gold with a record-breaking performance at the world junior hockey championship, and won a number of individual awards in a memorable season that culminated on the stage at Bridgestone Arena.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to be here with my family and friends, and get to hear my name be called and experience that, especially with such a storied organization," Bedard said. "Everything I've heard about the city, the people there is nothing but positive. I can't wait for that.
"Very thankful (the Blackhawks) put their faith in me."
Mentioned in the same breath as previous generational talents, including Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, the North Vancouver, B.C., product joins a rebuilding Chicago team that waved goodbye to franchise icons and three-time Stanley Cup champions Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews in recent months.
The Blackhawks made a significant move in the days leading up to the draft to support Bedard's transition to the NHL, acquiring veteran forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins.
Foligno, 35, then signed a one-year contract extension instead of hitting unrestricted free agency. The 31-year-old Hall, who was the top pick in 2010 and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2018, has two years left on his current deal.
The Anaheim Ducks, who finished with the league's worst record in 2022-23, took Swedish centre Leo Carlsson second overall before the Columbus Blue Jackets chose University of Michigan counterpart Adam Fantilli -- a native of Nobleton, Ont., and Bedard's world junior teammate -- at No. 3.
"There's a lot of phenomenal hockey players in this draft," Fantilli said when asked if he was surprised the Ducks passed on him. "A lot of guys deserve to go as high as they possibly can. Leo's a phenomenal hockey player. He's a great kid. I wish him the absolute best. Getting to know him was awesome.
"I'm pumped for him."
The San Jose Sharks grabbed American centre Will Smith with the fourth pick.
The Montreal Canadiens were up next and selected Austrian defenceman David Reinbacher to round out the top-5 of a deep draft at the forward position.
"It's an amazing feeling," said the Austrian blueliner. "Still can't believe it ... really huge honour for me."
Matvei Michkov, viewed by many as the second-best player in the draft behind Bedard, slid down the board to the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 7, due in large part to his professional contract in the Russian-based KHL that could delay his NHL arrival by a few years -- or longer.
The Vancouver Canucks selected Swedish defenceman Tom Willander 11th, the Calgary Flames took Slovakian forward Samuel Honzek 16th and the Winnipeg Jets picked Owen Sound Attack winger Colby Barlow at 18.
Bedard's coronation -- just steps from Nashville's famed Broadway strip where country music starts blaring at 11 a.m. and the party doesn't end until the wee hours of the morning -- opens the next chapter in one of the hockey's world most-watched young careers.
Set to turn 18 on July 17, Bedard started garnering national attention five years ago.
He was granted exceptional status to become the first player to suit up in the WHL at age 15.
The COVID-19 pandemic cut his rookie season in Regina short, but he still managed 12 goals and 28 points in 15 games.
Bedard scored 51 goals and 100 points in 62 contests as a 16-year-old in 2021-22 before finding the back of the net a jaw-dropping 71 times in a 2022-23 campaign where it often looked like the sniper was simply toying with the opposition.
He set national and tournament records at this year's world juniors with 14 assists and 23 points in just seven games on the way to being named the showcase event's MVP.
Bedard, who also helped Canada capture gold at the 2022 world juniors, set another record when he won player of the year, top prospect and top scorer honours in the Canadian Hockey League -- a first in a single season.
The day began with some no-draft moves, including the New Jersey Devils signing pending restricted free agent forward Timo Meier to an eight-year contract extension before the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired winger Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2024 third-round pick.
Vegas then signed pending unrestricted free agent forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract extension.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
