A brand of chicken strips is being recalled and consumers are being told not to eat any of the product due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results prompted the Pinty’s Delicious Foods to recall Pinty’s brand Over Roasted Chicken Breast Strips. The CFIA is investigating further, and the recall notice said the public will be notified if other food products are recalled.

The affected chicken strips are sold refrigerated, have best before dates of Aug 9, 2018 and Aug. 15, 2018 and the UPC code “0 69094 62401 1”. The products were sold in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

The recall said food contaminated with Listeria may look or smell fine, but can cause symptoms like vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

It also said pregnant woman are at higher risk, and even with mild symptoms, infection can cause premature delivery, infection of the newborn or still birth.

Elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are also at greater risk, and in severe cases, Listeria infection can be fatal.

The recall said no illnesses connected to the chicken strips have been reported.