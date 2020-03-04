WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Justice announced on Wednesday, the Chief Medical Examiner has called an inquest into the death of 34-year-old Matthew Fosseneuve, who is from Morden, Man.

On July 28, 2018, police responded to a disturbance call, and when officers arrived they allegedly encountered a combative man, which resulted in an officer using their Taser.

The man was restrained, but he continued to struggle and then he was unresponsive.

The inquest report said CPR was started and he was transferred to hospital but was pronounced dead after prolonged CPR.

After an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrhythmia due to dilated cardiomyopathy. Other factors contributed to his death including methamphetamine toxicity and physiologic stress of a recent physical struggle and restraint.

The medical examiner's office determined the death was accidental.

The inquest was called per The Fatality Inquiries Act for three reasons:

• To fulfill the requirement for an inquest as defined in Section 19(5)(b) of The Fatality Inquiries Act, which says an inquest must be held if the chief medical examiner feels the person died as a result of the use of force by a peace officer or if the person at the time of their death was in custody of a peace officer or a resident in a custodial facility or an involuntary resident in a facility under The Mental Health Act or a resident in a developmental centre as defined in The Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Act.

• To determine the circumstance relating to Mr. Fosseneuve's death, and;

• To determine if anything can be done in the future to prevent a similar death.

All the information related to the inquest will be determined by the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba.