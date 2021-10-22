Chief of Manitoba First Nation charged with sexual assault, child luring

WINNIPEG -

The chief of a Manitoba First Nation has been charged with sexual assault and child luring, RCMP announced on Friday.

The RCMP said on social media that Little Grand Rapids First Nation Chief Raymond Keeper, 65, was arrested on Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of sexual assault with a weapon, luring a person under 18, and touching for a sexual purpose while being a person in a position of authority. Keeper was also charged with three weapons-related offences.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP officers said they received a report on Sept. 23 of inappropriate text messages being exchanged between a 16-year-old girl and a 65-year-old man, which prompted the investigation.

Keeper has been released and will appear in court on Nov. 21.

RCMP believes there may be more victims.

Anyone with information on this investigation can call Little Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-397-2249.