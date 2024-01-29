Child, 5, dies after being hit by car while tobogganing: Winkler police

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while tobogganing in Winkler, Man.

Police say the incident happened Sunday at around 1 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a child who had been hit by a vehicle in a residential bay on the south side of Winkler.

Police arrived to find a five-year-old boy lying unresponsive on the roadway as nearby residents performed CPR on him.

Officers say their investigation found the child was sliding down a snow hill and onto the street with a toboggan.

The driver of a vehicle, who was visiting friends in the bay, backed out of a driveway and was unaware the child had slid out onto the street, police say.

“As the driver was reversing, he turned his vehicle in the direction of leaving the bay. The driver came to a stop before moving forward and did not notice the child was immediately in front of his vehicle’s bumper," the Winkler Police Service said in a news release.

“As the vehicle moved forward it drove over the child.”

Police say the driver stopped and remained on scene.

The boy was taken to Boundary Trails Health Centre by paramedics where he died.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been laid.