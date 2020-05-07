WINNIPEG -- In the span of one year, more than 30 children, youth and young adults under the age of 21 died by suicide in Manitoba, according to the province’s child advocate, who is calling for action in a new special report.

Poor service access, a lack of coordination and inconsistent service quality for Manitoba youth are all themes, Daphne Penrose, the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, outlined in a special report released Thursday morning called “Stop giving me a number and start giving me a person.”

Penrose writes that between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 there were 32 children, youth and young adults under the age of 21 who died by suicide.

“These numbers are particularly staggering when we consider that suicide is preventable, if appropriate interventions are targeted and available early,” Penrose writes, adding suicide is the leading manner of death for Manitoba young people between the ages of 10 and 17.

The report looks into the suicide deaths of 22 Manitoba girls between 2013 and 2019, who were receiving child welfare services at the time of their deaths, or one year prior to their death.

“Their lives and their voices are reflected in the seven recommendations I am making today – recommendations designed to increase government transparency, accountability and effectiveness,” Penrose writes in the report.

“Of note, their overall message was clear: when they need help, what they want is to be connected to knowledgeable people who care and who can show them the way from pain and loneliness to healing and connection.”

The seven recommendations outlined in the report are:

Health, Seniors and Active Living conduct a gap analysis of the youth mental health and addictions system

Health, Seniors and Active Living demonstrate equitable access to services

The Government of Manitoba provide early childhood trauma education and training about trauma and its effects

The Government of Manitoba conduct an annual review of what therapeutic trauma interventions are available to children and youth in Manitoba and create an inventory of resources

Health, Seniors and Active Living, in collaboration with rural communities in Manitoba, and the federal government create more youth hubs

Health, Seniors and Active Living, in collaboration with rural communities in Manitoba, and the federal government create focal points outside of Winnipeg

The Government of Manitoba develop an inpatient or community-based long-term treatment resource that offers stabilization, assessment, treatment, and aftercare for youth who are at the top tier of mental health and addictions care needs, and for whom less intensive options have been ineffective.

“As needed dollars for youth mental health and addictions care are being spent on other government priorities, Manitobans must understand the impacts these decisions are having on kids,” Penrose writes.

You can read the full report online.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call the Manitoba suicide prevention and support line at 1-877-435-7170. More crisis support resources can be found online at Klinic Community Health.