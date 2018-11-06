

The Canadian Press





Manitoba's child apprehension laws are to be amended so that no child can be seized solely because of poverty.

The bill, introduced by NDP MLA Bernadette Smith, passed its third reading today.

Smith says she hears too many stories where children are being taken into care because their families are struggling to buy food and clothing.

She says she hopes families will get more support to stay together.

Manitoba has the highest per-capita rate of children in care in Canada and seizes about one newborn a day.

As of March 31, there were more than 10,300 kids in care -- almost 90 per cent Indigenous.