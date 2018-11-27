

Police are investigating a scary encounter for a 10-year-old girl in Transcona Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said at around 8:15 a.m. the girl was en route to school when a male she didn’t know began to chase her while yelling at her to stop.

It happened on Harvard Avenue near Winona Street, police said, adding that the girl ran away and made it to a relative’s place in the area.

The child wasn’t physically hurt, police said, and her relative watched the male walk past once she was inside.

The suspect is described as being between five-foot-seven and five-foot-10, thin and in his 50s, with beard stubble, olive skin and short black hair.

He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, grey-black work gloves and dark pants.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.