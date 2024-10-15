WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Child dead after falling from Winnipeg apartment building

    An apartment building on Cumberland Avenue in Winnipeg is seen on Oct. 15, 2024. Winnipeg police a child died Monday after they fell from a 19th-storey window. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) An apartment building on Cumberland Avenue in Winnipeg is seen on Oct. 15, 2024. Winnipeg police a child died Monday after they fell from a 19th-storey window. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A child is dead after falling from a Winnipeg apartment building on Monday.

    According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the incident took place in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue when a child fell from a 19th-storey window.

    The child was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

    Officers said the incident was accidental and no arrests have been made.

    The child abuse unit is investigating.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News