WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers said a 22-month-old boy has been found safe after being abducted from a babysitter’s home in Steinbach, Man.

Mounties received the report of the abduction on Wednesday at around 10:50 p.m. Police said the boy was at a babysitter’s home when a 56-year-old woman, who is known to the babysitter, went into the home and took the child without permission or any previous arrangements.

Officers allege the woman then left the home with the child on a bicycle.

Officers in Steinbach then canvassed the neighbourhood into the early morning hours, and followed up on several leads.

At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers found the woman and child at a home in Steinbach, with police noting the child was safe.

The suspect is in custody and is facing a charge of abduction. The charge has not been proven in court.

The child has been reunited with his mother.

Police continue to investigate the incident.