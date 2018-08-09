Featured
Child hospitalized after being struck by van
The collision happened at around 8p.m. near the 400 block of Langside Street.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:09AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 11:15AM CST
A four-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a van on Wednesday.
The Winnipeg Police Service said around 8 p.m., emergency services personnel attended the 400 block of Langside Street due to a collision between a van and a pedestrian.
A young child was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police said the driver briefly stopped after the accident, but then fled the area. Officers said they located the van, abandoned, a short distance from the site.
The driver has not yet been found.
Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 204-986-6212 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).