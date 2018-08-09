

CTV Winnipeg





A four-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a van on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service said around 8 p.m., emergency services personnel attended the 400 block of Langside Street due to a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

A young child was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver briefly stopped after the accident, but then fled the area. Officers said they located the van, abandoned, a short distance from the site.

The driver has not yet been found.

Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 204-986-6212 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).