The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 35-year-old man who worked with kids in a number of capacities with sexual assault.

Officers said between April 1, 2014 and Nov. 1, 2014 a man, who worked for a youth mentoring non-profit, was mentoring a seven-year-old. Police allege the man interacted with the child three separate times in a way that later caused them to believe there was reason to charge him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The child, who was not physically hurt, told a caregiver about the man’s actions in November 2014. The non-profit was then told and ended the mentorship between the man and the boy. No charges were laid at the time.

In July 2018 the Winnipeg police child abuse unit began a separate investigation regarding allegations of incidents that took place between April 27, 2017 and April 2, 2018.

During the more recent incidents, police said the same man accused previously was volunteering for Child and Family Services Winnipeg as a mentor to a 7-year-old. Police allege the man took the child to his home five different times, where acts of sexual assault and sexual interference occurred.

In April 2018 the child reported the incidents.

The man turned himself in on July 21, 2018 and was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said it was at this time that they assessed the 2014 incident and charges were laid. On Nov. 10 Guillaume Meisterhans, 35, was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He is in custody.

Police also note that the man ran a French language tutoring business.

Const. Rob Carver said in an email that in these types of situations there is a possibility that other victims exist, but investigators aren't aware of any.