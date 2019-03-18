Featured
Child taken to hospital in critical condition following pedestrian-vehicle crash
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 12:46PM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 18, 2019 1:20PM CST
Winnipeg police said a child and an adult have both been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday.
The crash took place on Salter Street near Logan Avenue, and police received a call about it just before noon.
Police said the child taken to hospital is in critical condition, while the adult’s condition is not known at this time.
Officers are on scene.