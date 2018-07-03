

CTV Winnipeg





Assiniboine Park Zoo is inviting kids 12 and under to share why they would like to be a zookeeper for a day for a chance to win the experience.

The zoo is holding the contest as part of its zookeeper weekend to coincide with National Zookeeper Week.

Kids are asked to write a short paragraph for the contest and submit it on the zoo’s website before July 10 at midnight.