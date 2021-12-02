Children's Hospital asking for online donations this year due to COVID-19

WINNIPEG -

The Children's Hospital Foundation is not able to accept donations in person this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, it is asking Winnipeggers to donate online.

In a news release on Thursday, the Children's Hospital Foundation, said online donations will allow the Child Life team to buy gifts and comfort items, and organize holiday activities. It said the staff work with the kids every day and know what gifts will be appropriate for the children.

"We know the celebrations, purposeful activity and a sense of belonging are an important part of a child’s well-being and recovery in hospital and supporters’ amazing donations are used to make sure the holidays are meaningful,” Nicole Hase-Wilson, clinical service lead with the Child Life team, said in a news release.

People can also purchase a new toy and have it sent directly to the hospital by visiting the hospital wish list online.

“The Children’s Hospital Foundation is so grateful to generous donors who want to make spending the holiday season in hospital special for kids and their families,” Stefano Grande, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a news release.

“Even during a pandemic, kids still get sick and they still have injuries to treat. HSC Children’s will continue to provide them with the best care possible thanks to generous supporters.”

More information on how to donate can be found online.