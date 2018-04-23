

CTV Winnipeg





The Children’s Hospital Book Market raised nearly $275,000 during its three-day sale, making this its biggest sale ever.

The sale happened over the weekend at the St. Vital Centre. It supports the Children’s Hospital Family Resource Library and CHTV, which are the internal hospital TV stations with programming for kids.

The book market also set the record for highest opening day in the sales’ history.

The sale began in 1961 and has raised over $8 million.

The next book market is September 28-30.