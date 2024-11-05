Children's Hospital seeing uptick in cases of pneumonia

HSC Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in the number of kids with pneumonia.

According to the hospital, many of these cases are bacterial, with most of the patients in the elementary school to young teen age range.

Dr. Karen Gripp, medical director of HSC Children’s Hospital emergency department, said an uptick in sickness is expected every fall.

“What we’re seeing this fall, similar to a few years ago, we’re seeing more patients come in with true pneumonia documented in a chest x-ray or an exam,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

Gripp said that about 20 to 25 per cent of these cases require hospitalization, noting that it’s typically because the patient needs a bit of oxygen or IV antibiotics.

She added that throughout North America, hospitals are seeing cases of atypical pneumonia, which is also known as walking pneumonia.

Gripp explained that walking pneumonia often presents like a virus, which makes it challenging for the hospital to determine who needs antibiotics.

“It tends not to be as severe, hence the term ‘walking pneumonia,’ you can walk around with it,” she said. “You’re usually not very sick and bedridden.”

Gripp advised parents not to panic.

She said in most cases, viruses can be treated through supportive care, including drinking fluids and getting lots of rest.

“Kids get sick,” she said. “It’s part of the process of being a kid.”

Parents should seek medical help if their child is having trouble breathing or if they have a fever that lasts more than seven days.

• With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.