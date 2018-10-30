Health Canada says a manufacturer is recalling a model of children’s water bottle over a potential choking hazard.

More than 3,000 of the affected 350 mL Mountain Warehouse BPA-free printed water bottles were sold in Canada between July 2017 and Sept. 2018, said the recall notice.

It said if the spout of the water bottle detaches, a small ring becomes exposed and both the ring and the spout could pose a choking hazard.

The company has received one report of a bottle breaking but no reports of injuries as of Oct. 19.

The bottles were printed in six different patterns with coloured lids:

  • Blue lid with tractor print
  • Green lid with shark print
  • Pink lid with horse print
  • Blue lid with lorry, crane and truck print
  • Turquoise lid with fish print
  • Yellow lid with hedgehog print

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the water bottles immediately and contact Mountain Warehouse Limited for a refund or replacement. Contact information is available online.