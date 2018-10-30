

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada says a manufacturer is recalling a model of children’s water bottle over a potential choking hazard.

More than 3,000 of the affected 350 mL Mountain Warehouse BPA-free printed water bottles were sold in Canada between July 2017 and Sept. 2018, said the recall notice.

It said if the spout of the water bottle detaches, a small ring becomes exposed and both the ring and the spout could pose a choking hazard.

The company has received one report of a bottle breaking but no reports of injuries as of Oct. 19.

The bottles were printed in six different patterns with coloured lids:

Blue lid with tractor print

Green lid with shark print

Pink lid with horse print

Blue lid with lorry, crane and truck print

Turquoise lid with fish print

Yellow lid with hedgehog print

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the water bottles immediately and contact Mountain Warehouse Limited for a refund or replacement. Contact information is available online.