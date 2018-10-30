Featured
Children's water bottle recalled over potential choking hazard
More than 3,000 of the affected 350 mL Mountain Warehouse BPA-free printed water bottles were sold in Canada .(Source: Health Canada. )
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:15PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 1:16PM CST
Health Canada says a manufacturer is recalling a model of children’s water bottle over a potential choking hazard.
More than 3,000 of the affected 350 mL Mountain Warehouse BPA-free printed water bottles were sold in Canada between July 2017 and Sept. 2018, said the recall notice.
It said if the spout of the water bottle detaches, a small ring becomes exposed and both the ring and the spout could pose a choking hazard.
The company has received one report of a bottle breaking but no reports of injuries as of Oct. 19.
The bottles were printed in six different patterns with coloured lids:
- Blue lid with tractor print
- Green lid with shark print
- Pink lid with horse print
- Blue lid with lorry, crane and truck print
- Turquoise lid with fish print
- Yellow lid with hedgehog print
Health Canada said consumers should stop using the water bottles immediately and contact Mountain Warehouse Limited for a refund or replacement. Contact information is available online.