Christmas Cheer Board launches hamper program, bringing toys back for kids

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board is launching its annual hamper program, and this year it is bringing toys back.

Shawna Bell, the executive director of the Christmas Cheer Board, said the organization accepts around 17,000 applications each year for hampers. The organization is gearing up for a busy holiday season, as people have already been calling in to apply for hampers.

"There's a really huge desire to have a hamper and I think we're going to see a significant uptake in what we've done year over year," Bell said.

"We are looking forward to helping as many people as we can again this year."

Bell said the food vouchers will also continue this year, but due to rising food costs, the amounts are being increased. The vouchers will range from $40 for a single person to $115 for six or more people.

But that is not the only change. Bell said this year, the Christmas Cheer Board is bringing back toys for all kids 14 and under.

"That is a great relief to us," she said. "We felt that was one of the pieces of magic that was missing last year, one of the many, but certainly we're happy to bring that back."

She said people can help support the Christmas Cheer Board in a number of ways.

The Cheer Board is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver the hampers this year. People can also drop off donations and toys at the Cheer Board's new home at 1081 Ellice Avenue, or donate online.

Bell said the Cheer Board is planning to honour the memory of Kai Madsen—the man who spent more than five decades working with the organization.

"He gave us his time, he gave us his heart, and he gave us his vision for what this city looks like when we all work together," Bell said.

"Right up until Kai's passing this year, Kai wanted to make sure we had everything we needed to keep this going. We are forever grateful to Kai's family for sharing him with us for those 50 years."

Madsen died in early October at the age of 80.

Bell said the Cheer Board will be sharing more details in the New Year about how it will be honouring Madsen's life.