

CTV Winnipeg





Liquor Mart shoppers will no longer hear the bells of Christmas kettles ringing in store during the holiday season.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries confirmed to CTV News that charities are no longer allowed to solicit customers for donations at any Liquor Mart locations. A spokesperson for the Crown agency said the decision was prompted by customer complaints and notes the complaints were not directed at one organization in particular.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is now working on corporate guidelines on soliciting donations to ensure a consistent approach is taken across all charitable organizations.

“Currently, there is no program that allows other groups the same access the Salvation Army has had to our customers for fundraising purposes,” said Susan Harrison, communications officer for Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, in an email.

Harrison said the agency will be supporting the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign through their coin box program during the month of December. Salvation Army’s countertop mini kettles will be open for donations at multiple tills in the Liquor Mart locations that previously hosted the kettle campaign.