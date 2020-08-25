WINNIPEG -- Though it’s still summer in Manitoba, the movie industry is already gearing up for the holiday season, with a new Christmas movie being filmed in Winnipeg.

Images from the set show the movie, titled ‘Mission: Christmas,’ being filmed in the Crescentwood area near Stafford Street and Grosvenor Avenue, by the Grove Pub and Restaurant, on Monday, Aug. 25.

Other parts of the set include signs for a Christmas Eve extravaganza, Christmas decorations, large wooden nutcracker figurines, and Christmas trees.

Nicole Matiation from On Screen Manitoba told CTV News Winnipeg it’s a movie-of-the-week type film, and production will be filming around Winnipeg for a few more weeks. No other movie locations have been made public at this time.

As for how COVID-19 public health restrictions are impacting filming, Matiation said production is going smoothly. She added crews are wearing masks, actors are wearing masks before going on camera, and people are handwashing and physical distancing.

She said it’s exciting for the film industry to get back to work and everyone is adapting to the new protocols.

There is no word yet on the premise of ‘Mission: Christmas’ or which company has purchased it.