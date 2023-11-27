Christmas trees on sale from Winnipeg Scout Group

With Christmas less than a month away, Winnipeggers may be on the hunt for a festive pine, spruce or fir.

To help people pick out the perfect tree, the 67th Winnipeg Scout Group is back with its 59th annual Christmas Tree Sale.

As part of this sale, the Scout Group is selling a variety of trees, including the Manitoba spruce, balsam fir, and white pine. The group has ordered about 1,600 trees, with some that were grown at home in Manitoba.

So far this year the group has sold more than 500 trees.

“We certainly appreciate the people that come and support our tree lot, support our scouts,” said Tim McManus, the Scouts representative.

“We’re hoping that they and their families will come and join our group.”

Every purchase at the sale goes back into the Winnipeg Scout Group. The event is the group’s main fundraiser.

“We use [the money] to subsidize youth activities, to subsidize camps that they go to. We use it to support some of the campsites here and we use it to buy equipment and supplies for our group,” McManus said.

“We also use it to support our sponsor churches."

The tree lot is open at the corner of Grosvenor Avenue and Oak Street on weekdays from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturdays it is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will run until they sell out of trees.