WINNIPEG -- A drive-in service at a church near Steinbach, Man. was thwarted when RCMP blocked the church’s parking lot entrance.

About 100 parishioners at Church of God Restoration lined the side of Highway 12 as RCMP cruisers blocked the parking lot Sunday morning.

Under public health orders, places of worship are not allowed to be open, including for drive-in service. Groups can also not exceed five people inside or out.

The situation got tense when churchgoers exited their vehicles and blocked a tow truck from passing. Eventually, the tow truck backed away.

Tense scenes at the drive-in service, after a tow truck moved into clear a vehicle in the middle of the highway. The tow truck eventually backed off. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/B848BoCzHx — Touria Izri (@TouriaIzri) November 29, 2020

CTV News has reached out to RCMP to see if any tickets have been given out.

A spokesperson for the province said an update would be made on Tuesday about enforcement numbers.

Church of God Restoration held a service a week prior and was fined $5,000 for breaking public health orders.

Tobias Thissen, a minister at the church who received a $1,296 ticket from RCMP last week, did not want to comment but said he’s going to fight the fines he’s received in court.

This is developing story. More details to come.