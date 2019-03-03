A century-old church in Osborne Village is raising funds, in hopes of staying open through major renovations.

On Sunday, Augustine United Church on River Ave. hosted a fundraiser with special guest Al Simmons.

The Manitoba entertainer put on a show, which had both kids and adults cracking up.

The church is used a hub for several community organizations, including Oak Table, Just a Warm Sleep and Nafro Dance.

Each group is working on fundraising for their own expansion projects. In the meantime the church says it’s carrying the cost of the building itself.

“It’s really expensive to keep this building up, and so we’re investing a lot of money in a building project that’s going to repurpose the whole entire building. But before we get to that point, we still have to have funds to keep the building alive,” said Jeff Carter, Chair of the Augustine Centre Board.

The church is hoping to raise $50,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help with operating costs during renovations.

Eventually, the building will have a larger dining room for Oak Table, washrooms and showers for the city’s most vulnerable and 100 new daycare spots.

Carter says if everything goes as planned the first set of renovations will begin late in the spring of 2019.