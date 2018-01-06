Featured
Churchill dog owners warned about contagious virus detected in arctic foxes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 12:11PM CST
People who have dogs who live in and around the northern community of Churchill are being warned to beware of Arctic foxes.
The province says the canine distemper virus has been detected in some of the animals.
The virus can kill a dog or make it sick, but it is not transferable to people.
The town says the best defence is to ensure that dogs are vaccinated against distemper virus