A Manitoba organization dedicated to helping children has started a new food share initiative in Churchill to try and alleviate persisting food security issues.

This week food donations were stocked on shelves at the local Home Hardware. It allows people to come by and pick up food as they need. Families are also encouraged to leave food from pantries at home they don’t plan to eat.

In May 2017, the railway tracks leading to Churchill -- the only year-round ground transportation to and from the town -- were severely damaged due to flooding in the area. The tracks have still not been repaired.

Danica’s Village was created to honour deLaroque’s 5-year-old daughter Danica, after she passed away in canoeing accident in Churchill in the summer of 2016. People from Churchill, the Interlake and Winnipeg help make Danica’s Village projects possible.

After helping organize two food drives for the cut off northern town of about 900 people at Christmas and in March, deLaroque was approached by a Winnipeg church who wanted to help with food donations.

DeLaroque said Iglesia Ni Cristo helped collect 4000 pounds of food.

“People in Churchill have been struggling,” said deLaroque Saturday in a phone call with CTV News.

“The food bank is only one hour a week in the evening,” she said.

DeLaroque said she would like the food bank to be more accessible, and evening time is normally when parents put their kids to bed.

This is also another sharing space at the hospital, deLaroque said.

Last week 500 pounds of food was stocked with another 600 on it’s way this week.

DeLaroque said anytime someone hires a charter to fly up to Churchill, Danica’s Village tries to reach out to see if there is space to send food up. Delaroque said many people in Winnipeg and Churchill who fly back and forth will also offer space for food if it’s available.

“Food security is so desperate,” said DeLaroque.

“I was up on the long weekend. I bought 12 cans of pop for $19.99. It’s Cheaper to drink to beer than pop.”

“Milk is still 14 dollars, a jug. Who can afford that?”

DeLaroque said Danica’s Village wants to make life a little easier for people.

On Wednesday, a group of northern Manitoba First Nations and Fairfax Financial Holdings have reached a deal to purchase and restore the Churchill rail line, a year after it was washed out by floodwater.

“I’m pleased that things are moving forward, but we need to keep in mind that it’s going to take years to build up their incomes to buy food. It’s going to take years to for people catch up and get back to normal.”

DeLaroque said Danica’s Village is open to donations from schools and community groups. People can contact them online.

With files from Canadian Press.