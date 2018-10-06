

Churchill’s Liquor Mart is set to be converted into a private liquor vendor by the spring or early summer of 2019.

According to a representative from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries a retail store investment review of the Liquor Mart found the store’s profits were on a decline because up until recently around 50 per cent of its sales came from orders in Nunavut. But now that the territory has its own wine and beer store, it has caused a decrease in orders to Churchill.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries confirms the change has nothing to do with the rail line.

The spokesperson said the crown agency is confident they’ll find a business to convert to a liquor vendor and if they don’t the Liquor Mart will stay open.

“Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is committed to ensuring continued, quality service to all Manitobans, regardless of their location,” said Andrea Kowal, director of communications & corporate affairs for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, in an email.

“Moving to a liquor vendor model provides an entrepreneurial opportunity for a local business to increase sales and retain profits within the community. There are over 170 rural liquor vendors serving communities across the province.”

Kowal noted that they will work with the staff and union for options for impacted employees and that all decisions will be made in accordance with the Employment Standards Code and collective agreement.