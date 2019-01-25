

CTV Winnipeg





The Town of Churchill said a boil water advisory put into place after a water main break in the northern community is expected to last another three weeks.

In an update to the community, the town said a water main break on Kelsey Boulevard and two smaller breaks during the week of Jan. 7 put a “considerable strain on our treatment process,” prompting the town to add untreated water to its reservoir in order to prevent a freeze-up.

Based on the decision, on Jan. 17 a provincial medical officer of health issued a boil water advisory that the town said came out before the untreated water was let in.

The town said its utilities department is working to restore function at the plant, and cold weather has hampered the process.

“We understand and acknowledge the impact this has on the community but must ensure we meet provincial requirements,” read the update.

It also said the colour and clarity of water may be impacted, but water is still safe to use if boiled to guidelines outlined in the advisory.