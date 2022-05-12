Churchill tour operators want COVID border rules changed

As the weather warms up, and travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have changed, at least one organization in Churchill says the current rules are still hurting the economy and tourism in the community.

As a result, tour operators in Churchill are calling on the federal government to remove all COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Wally Daudrich, who represents the Churchill Beluga Whales Tour Operators Association, says the current border-crossing rules are severely limiting the number of visitors to Churchill.

“It changes like the weather,” he said. “The rules for crossing the borders seem to be different every time you cross.”

The current rules, as of April 25, require all travellers to use the ArriveCAN application to provide information about their vaccination status to enter Canada.

Fully vaccinated travellers who do not submit their information to ArriveCAN may face delays at the border, and won’t be exempt from providing a plan for quarantine when they arrive in Canada.

Daudrich said tourists are returning to the community, but the rules are impacting the number of international visitors coming to the community, which he said is hurting the local economy.

“We want things to be better, and we’re calling for a clear return to pre-COVID norms, where we could move freely across our borders for legitimate travel inside Canada, whether it's tourism or business or what have you,” he said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and the Canada Border Services Agency make decisions on the border rules. In a statement, the PHAC said COVID restrictions and health requirements are regularly reviewed.

“While some federal requirements are being lifted for eligible travellers, travellers must still follow their local and provincial/territorial health requirements, as well as the requirements of businesses and other venues,” a spokesperson for PHAC said in an emailed statement. “If there is a discrepancy between federal requirements and those outlined by the province or territory, travellers are required to follow the more stringent requirement.”