People living in a tent community on the lawn of a West Broadway church have been given a deadline to leave.

All Saints’ Anglican Church Reverend Brent Neumann informed tent dwellers Wednesday morning that they will have to vacate the premises by 2 p.m.

The church has rented out the entire property for a wedding on Saturday and needs time to get the space cleaned up.

“At this point we have asked everybody to move along,” said Neumann. “We’ve put out the word to them, you know it takes a bit of time for them to get moving, and we’ve told them 2 o’clock this afternoon is kind of like a saw-off time.”

“Overall I think we’re doing everything we can to make this as smooth a transition as possible.”

On Wednesday morning, some people were packing their belongings but several tents remained pitched and people were still on site.

Terry Johnsen, 57, has been staying in a tent in the churchyard for the past month.

He plans on cooperating with the church’s request for people to leave but doesn’t know where he’ll go next.

“I’m hoping some place dry,” said Johnsen. “We have to clean this up.”

“It was good, bad, very rotten, stressful Every day you have stress. From day to day you don’t know what’s going to happen. You never know where you’re going to live because someone might decide to come in and tear your tent down or go and live in it.”

Johnsen said he’s been living a tent for the past 18 months following a fire at the apartment he lived in.

The Downtown Winnipeg Biz Community Homeless Assistance Team visited the tent community Wednesday to help people connect with social services and permanent housing options.

Outreach coordinator Christy Loudon said staff have been working with people living on the church lawn for the past several weeks.

“It’s an ongoing process to try and get people to engage, build a trusting relationship and try and help them get somewhere that’s a little safer and have their needs met,” said Loudon. “I think because this is a site that’s very visible to everyone – it’s a busy corner, it’s brought a lot of attention – media, community, businesses, area businesses trying to help these people.”

Loudon said they’re also offering to help people with transportation to downtown shelters.

“Salvation Army, Siloam Mission and Main Street Project shelter, they are all aware of what’s happening today and have said that they have rooms available and can help people transition from here to there.”

Neumann said the churchyard will require an extensive cleanup.

Volunteers were on site Wednesday morning removing trash, needles and anything else left behind.

Junior Brown lives in West Broadway and offered to help out with the cleanup. He said he’s been removing needles from the site for the past several weeks.

“I think of the kids, finding needles and stuff like that,” said Brown. “I’d say I’ve found over a hundred.”

“I found a big container of needles. Odds and ends, one’s here, one’s there.”

Church members had a special meeting Tuesday night and decided even once the wedding is over the tent community won’t be allowed to come back.

“Reality is being a small church, there’s not many people around the building at night,” said Neumann. “If somebody came and set up a tent at night, we’re not going to chase them off because there’s not going to be anyone here anyway. But in the morning we will, we will have to ask them to move along.”

“Certainly they can go have breakfast over here at Agape,” he said, referring to the Agape Table soup kitchen that currently operates on site. “They’re welcome to do that and then pack up your stuff.”

Neumann said if people aren’t out by 2 p.m. Wednesday the church may have to get police involved, but so far no major issues requiring officer involvement have arisen.