

CTV News Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg said the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will close for maintenance work between Aug. 26 and Sept. 8, and the pool and change rooms for several weeks longer.

The closure includes the Harvey Smith Library, and the city said the work being done had been scheduled. It also said while the library and rec complex are expected to reopen Sept. 9, the pool and change rooms won’t reopen until Sept. 29.

The city said the facility will be open temporarily during this time for a single day, Aug. 27, when in-person Leisure Guide registration will take place in the cafeteria area.

With regard to the library, the book return slot and Smart Locker will also not be available during the two-week period of closure. The city said holds, including Smart Locker holds, will be redirected to the St. James – Assiniboia Library, unless otherwise specified by the library user.

The city said people can check its website for hours of operation for other libraries and pools.