City announces street closures for next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party
The City of Winnipeg has announced Monday's downtown street closures for the second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party as the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Starting Monday at 9 a.m., southbound Donald Street will be closed between Ellice Avenue and St. Mary Avenue. The city will also shut down Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Smith Street for the day.
Commuters and motorists who usually use these routes should plan for extra travel time and use alternate routes to get downtown such as Main Street and Osborne Street.
Winnipeg Transit buses will be rerouted off of Graham Avenue between Kennedy Street and Smith Street starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Regular routes will resume approximately one hour after the game ends.
Buses will be unable to stop for passengers during the detour and several Winnipeg Transit Plus loading zones will be affected by the closure.
Graham Avenue should re-open to bus traffic by 1 a.m. Tuesday. Donald Street should be open by 7 a.m.
