The mayor's inner circle has approved the Vimy Arena land sale in favour of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre project.

Executive Policy Committee voted unanimously to approve the $1 sale to the province so the 50-bed long term drug treatment facility can be built on the site.

The proposal still requires a two-thirds vote at council next week and is subject to a future rezoning process.

In order to appease area residents who have concerns about the loss of recreation and park space, EPC agreed to an amendment.

It said $1.4 million could be set aside next year to increase recreation and green amenities in the Assiniboia neighbourhood.

The arena property, declared surplus in 2013, is valued at that amount.