WINNIPEG -- A city committee has agreed to name a local arena after the first captain of the Winnipeg Jets.

The city's community services committee voted to name the arena inside the St. James Civic Centre after Ab McDonald.

McDonald lived in St. James from 1967 until he died in 2018.

He was the Jets' captain from 1972 to 1974 in the World Hockey Association.

A community fundraising effort will help pay the costs of new signage.