

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is asking for public input to help develop a design for the widening of Route 90 between Taylor Avenue and Ness Avenue.

The route needs to be upgraded to address current and future traffic volumes, to accommodate new and future redevelopment, and to meet the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users, says the city.

The city says since the 2012 Transportation Planning Study was completed, there have been numerous developments that need consideration such as:

• Updated traffic information and forecasts

• The pedestrian and cycling strategies approved by city council in 2015

• New accessibility requirements for pedestrian ramps

• Updates and future planning for Winnipeg Transit

• Updates to the surrounding transportation network

• New residential, business, and industrial development within the project area

• Changing conditions of roadways, bridges, and water mains

• New information on the Kapyong lands redevelopment

• Updates to the St. James Bridges and interchanges at Portage Avenue and Academy Road in light of bridge condition and to improve access, safety, and visibility.

If you're interested in providing input, the city asks you to visit winnipeg.ca/Route90 and complete an online survey between March 9 and April 6, 2018.