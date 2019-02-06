A St. Vital property owner is appealing an order to stop using a camper trailer as living quarters and eliminate hazardous electrical conditions.

In 2018, a City of Winnipeg inspection revealed Drago Kucas, who also goes by Carl Kucas, was in contravention of two bylaws.

The first is that a person must not live in a camper for more than three days unless it is in a camping ground or mobile home park zoned for the purpose. The second is that properties must be maintained to prevent objects that pose health, safety, fire or accident hazards to people, animals or neighbouring properties.

The bylaw officer found in addition to the camper trailer appearing to be used as living quarters, hazardous electrical conditions were also observed including improper use of extension cords, damaged extension cords being used as permanent wiring, exposed plugs and plugs not in appropriate electrical boxes or cover plates.

Kucas spoke to the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks Wednesday morning.

He told the committee he keeps clothes in the camper trailer and uses it to change his clothing after working with animals, before going to the house.

He said in the past he has slept in the trailer.

As for the electrical equipment, he said it’s used to help keep animals warm and that he has 22 head of cattle.