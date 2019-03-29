Winnipeg’s auditor is looking for help to review the price tag for the city’s most expensive infrastructure project.

The last cost estimate for upgrades to the North End sewage plant is $1.8 billion.

Earlier this year, city auditor Bryan Mansky announced he hadn’t had enough time to analyze the cost estimates for accuracy but agreed to do so as the project got off the ground.

Now a request for proposals on the city’s website is seeking a third-party consultant to confirm the $1.8 billion price.

“The purpose of this consulting engagement is to procure an independent third-party Consultant to validate the stated Class 3 classifications of the cost estimates for all three phases of the NEWPCC Upgrade Project.”

In an email to Coun. Janice Lukes, Mansky says the RFP is needed to help his department do the review.

“The RFP is to support Audit in completing our independent evaluation of the Class Estimate for the NEWPCC,” writes Mansky

In the past, the city has said the cost has already been looked over by internal and external officials.

In February, the mayor’s executive policy committee, and council voted to give the auditor the authority to use funds from the project if necessary.

“ That any additional resources required by the Audit Department to complete the audit in a timely manner be allocated from the North End Sewage Treatment Plant Biological Nutrient Removal Upgrade project budget,” states the EPC recommendation.

