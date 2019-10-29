The chilly temperature may be freezing the ground, but that didn’t stop city officials from grabbing shovels and digging a hole Tuesday to mark the breaking of ground on a new library.

The Bill and Helen Norrie Library, named for the 39th mayor of Winnipeg and his educator wife, will replace the existing River Heights Library.

Helen Norrie and Mayor Brian Bowman were on hand for the ceremony.

Helen, a retired teacher and librarian, said she was happy to see the ground-breaking happen this year, “at last.”

“I was a little worried that before this day arrived, I might be under that ground,” she said.

Amenities include more parking, proximity to public transportation, tutorial rooms and an outdoor reading and programming area.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the facility “will be an accessible, modern place for people to meet, learn, grow and build community for many years.”

The Bill and Helen Norrie Library will be located on the grounds of the Pan Am Pool.

The 14,000 square foot structure will be over 5,000 square feet bigger than the current River Heights Library.

The estimated cost of the library is $9.3 million. It’s expected to be completed in late 2020.