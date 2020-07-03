WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg drivers will not receive a ticket in the mail for making too much noise.

In January, city council asked the province for permission to test photo enforcement technology to crack down on loud mufflers and squealing tires.

However, the province said the city can't use the cameras for that purpose, even though this technology is already being used in other cities across the country.

The city had previously installed a noise sensor at Portage Avenue and Erin Street last year. With the sensor, the city found that noise spikes were more frequent on weekends, some of which were attributed to Sunday Night Cruise.

Cindy Gilroy, who is the city councillor for Daniel McIntyre, said she has received several complaints over the years about squealing tires and loud mufflers.

"People that live in and around the area, it is a struggle. You can't sit out in your own backyard. They have to keep windows shut in the middle of summer," said Gilroy.

As part of its reasoning why the city can't use radar for noise, the province said in a letter that photo enforcement is meant to improve safety, including reducing speeding.

"At this stage, Manitoba is not contemplating any legislative or regulatory initiative to permit photo enforcement of noise infraction matters," the letter said.

Gilroy wishes the province would consider it.

"It would be an interesting thing for us to really test, so it's very disappointing to hear that the province isn't going to look at it," she said.

Eric Roeder, who is an administrator on the Sunday Night Cruise's Facebook page said enforcing noise issues through photo radar isn't necessary.

"I would be more concerned about safety issues such as speeding or going through lights," said Roeder.

One Canadian city that has been testing the technology is Edmonton. That city has been doing a pilot project using the cameras to go after loud vehicle owners.

"This has been a frustration for years for a couple of us on council," said Scott McKeen, who is a councillor in Edmonton.

He said there are still some kinks that need to be worked out.

"The laws on proving that a vehicle making noise is disruptive to a community is difficult," he added.

Gilroy said she will continue to push the province to allow for a trial to happen.