City changing swimming lessons after Red Cross shuts program down

The City of Winnipeg is updating its swimming lessons as the Canadian Red Cross wraps up its programming this month.

The City's Recreation & Leisure department will now teach lessons from the Lifesaving Society’s "Swim for Life" programs, starting with the upcoming Winter 2023 session.

Swim for Life focuses on basic survival skills and fun. Swimming lessons are available for children as young as six months and go up to adult lessons for those new to swimming or looking to gain confidence in the water.

The change comes after the Canadian Red Cross decided to end its swim and lifeguard programming this year, after 76 years in operation. The City will continue to offer Red Cross First Aid and CPR courses.

To help with the change, a transition chart is available that shows the recommended Swim for Life level based on previous Red Cross levels. Anyone registered for swimming lessons will also see their Swim for Life level on their report card.

Anyone unsure of which level to register for should call 311, or visit your local pool to arrange a skills assessment (public admission fees and entry requirements apply).

The Winter 2023 Leisure Guide Swimming Brochure will be released at the beginning of December.

For more information on Swim for Life programs, go to the City of Winnipeg website.