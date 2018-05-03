The City of Winnipeg’s impact fee fund has over $7 million.

The latest quarterly report says $7.6 million has been collected from 822 permits in new suburbs since October.

Waverly West has the highest total at $2.74 million.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the extra charges are necessary to pay for related infrastructure in new sprawling neighbourhoods.

Winnipeg’s development industry is taking the city to court over the impact fees, which are also known as growth fees.