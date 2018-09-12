The city is set to pay more for True North Square's public plaza.

Mayor Brian Bowman's executive policy committee approved an additional $1.4 million for the $9 million plaza.

The move means the city will now split the costs with the province, bumping the city's investment to $4.5 million.

Council must give the new deal final approval.

The city already approved $8.8 million for other related amenities like lighting, sidewalks and skywalks.

Earlier this week the province announced $12 million for its share of the plaza and other public portions.