Two contracts for Handi-Transit service in Winnipeg worth $17 million have been approved by a city committee for renewal despite a call by the Independent Living Resource Centre to hold off until the Manitoba Ombudsman addresses a complaint filed by the organization.

The ILRC wants the Ombudsman to make a determination as to whether certain practices and procedures of Handi-Transit are unreasonable, unjust and oppressive.

Allen Mankewich, a government and community relations consultant with ILRC, said approving the contracts sends a negative to message to people in Winnipeg living with a disability.

“There’s many people who have issues with the system,” said Mankewich. “And the city’s looking at locking in another seven years of potentially sub-par and, in some ways, dangerous conditions for people.”

“Rider safety’s a concern, the operational policies of Handi-Transit are a concern. There’s a lack of governance, in some ways, with the system.”

Private contractors provide Handi-Transit service in Winnipeg and contracts are awarded through the request for proposal process.

The infrastructure and public works committee heard the contracts approved Friday make up 15 per cent of the service provided in the city.

The committee heard delaying the renewal of contracts would result in a reduction of service when the current contracts expire in mid-December.

Committee chair, councillor Matt Allard, said it wouldn’t be responsible to leave people without a service they need.

There’s no word on exactly when the Ombudsman report will be released.