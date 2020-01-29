WINNIPEG -- The Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works has finished a report looking at the possibility of supplying a summer U-Pass to post-secondary students.

In November, the committee was asked to examine the potential of a summer U-Pass program, and it is now asking for the transit department to review the report.

The committee was able to come up with two options for the program: either a four-month pass option or an eight-month pass option.

The four-month pass would cost students $246.86, with the committee saying the cost would be higher because enrollment numbers are much lower in the four-month period for which it is offered. The committee estimated just over 7,500 students would be enrolled at all three universities.

The pass would be valid from May 1 to Aug. 31, but the report said the cost on this option would "not be palatable for students."

The eight-month option would piggyback on the already existing winter term U-Pass and eligible students would be determined on their schooling status in January. The report estimates almost 33,000 students would be enrolled to use this program.

The pass would add $77.15 onto the $160.75 that it currently costs students for the winter pass. The total would end up costing students $237.90.

The fear that is raised is that a majority of students who would be provided the passes don't use transit in the summer, which could lead to an increased risk of fraud according to report, such as selling or sharing passes.

If the program is approved by council, each post-secondary institution would be given the option to participate or not.