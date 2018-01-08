Featured
City committee debates sale of Vimy Arena land for recovery centre
Winnipeg's property committee is debating the Vimy Arena land sale for the future home of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.
A report is recommending the property be sold to the province for $1.4 million to move the long term drug treatment project forward.
The province wants to buy the site for $1.
There is a host of people in support and against the proposed location.
Twenty-four people are registered to speak on the committee.