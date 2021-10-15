City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police Service

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The committee was being asked to approve a plan to use the city’s financial stabilization reserve fund as a potential backstop to cover off any shortfalls related to pension cost increases.

Instead, Councillor Sherri Rollins moved a successful motion for the police service to come back next month with an alternative way to deal with the expenditure for consideration.

Chief Danny Smyth was asked what it would mean for the service to cover the shortfall, and not rely on the reserve.

“It would mean service cuts,” said Smyth

The committee unanimously passed a similar motion for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. It is seeking a $3.4 million over expenditure request related to overtime.