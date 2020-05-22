WINNIPEG -- For the second day in a row a city committee has again denied the Parker Lands residential development.

The Mayor’s inner circle voted against the 47-acre project.

On Thursday the property committee also rejected the plans.

Council will have the final say on the matter.

Last year a judge found the city in contempt for not allowing the developer’s plan application to proceed.

City planners say the development proposal contains more than 200 issues, some minor, others significant.

Gem Equities, the company behind the project, says it has followed city guidelines.

The $500 million proposal, known as Fulton Grove, would see apartments and townhouses built along the new rapid transit corridor.