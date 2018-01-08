Featured
City committee votes to sell Vimy Arena land for recovery centre
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:42AM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 7:11PM CST
Winnipeg's property committee has voted to sell the Vimy Arena property to the province for one dollar.
The land is needed for a long term drug treatment centre proposed by broadcaster Scott Oake and his family.
A city report recommended selling the property for $1.43 million. Councillor Matt Allard introduced a motion to lower the price to a loonie, as requested by the province.
The plan faces more hurdles at city hall, including a two-thirds vote at council.
Some area residents and the local councillor have raised safety concerns with the proposal and worry about the loss of recreational space.