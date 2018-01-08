Winnipeg's property committee has voted to sell the Vimy Arena property to the province for one dollar.

The land is needed for a long term drug treatment centre proposed by broadcaster Scott Oake and his family.

A city report recommended selling the property for $1.43 million. Councillor Matt Allard introduced a motion to lower the price to a loonie, as requested by the province.

The plan faces more hurdles at city hall, including a two-thirds vote at council.

Some area residents and the local councillor have raised safety concerns with the proposal and worry about the loss of recreational space.